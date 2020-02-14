Yuma County Library Happenings with Sarah Wisdom via America Newscape

Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona - Please join Justin Case as he interviews Sarah Wisdom of the Yuma County Library who offers Library event happenings.

Teen Dating Violence Awareness

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. On Wednesday, February 19th, teens, parents, and educators are invited to the Somerton Library at 1:30 p.m. to join a national conversation about teen dating violence led by Safe House. Topics include identifying abusive behaviors and how to get help. There is no charge to attend.



The Somerton Library is located at 240 Canal Street. For more information, call (928) 627-2149.



Gardening with Native Plants

On Thursday, February 20th, the Wellton Library will host “Gardening with Native Plants” at 10:30 a.m. Learn how to create a garden with plants native to the Desert Southwest with Master Gardeners Nancy Meister and Deirdre MacDonald from the Unversity of Arizona Cooperative Extension – Yuma County. There is no charge to attend.



The Wellton Library is located at 28790 San Jose Avenue in Wellton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 785-9575.



Adulting 101

Do you love D.I.Y.? The Heritage Library offers crafts for adults 18 and older every month! Try new projects and make new friends. On Saturday, February 22nd, join us at 10:30 a.m. for Adulting 101, a series of programs dedicated to those essential life skills we are supposed to know. This month, learn how to cook on a budget. There is no charge to attend.



The Heritage Library is located at 350 S Third Street. For more information, call (928) 783-5415.



Website: https://yumalibrary.org

Facebook: https://facebook.com/yumalibrary

Twitter: https://twitter.com/yumalibrary

Instagram: https://instagram.com/yumalibrary

Pinterest: https://pinterest.com/yumalibrary

Library Locations: http://yumalibrary.org/locations/



