Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona - Do you love D.I.Y.? The Heritage Library offers crafts for adults 18 and older every month! Try new projects and make new friends.

There is no charge to attend.



Saturday, February 1st @ 10:30 a.m.

Mixed Media Valentines

Create a one-of-a-kind Valentine using an assortment of art supplies.



Saturday, February 15th @ 10:30 a.m.

Romantic Candle Jars

Valentine’s Day may have passed, but you can keep the flame burning with these D.I.Y. candle jars.



Saturday, February 22nd @ 10:30 a.m.

Adulting 101

Join us for a new program series dedicated to those essential life skills we are supposed to know. This month, learn how to cook on a budget.



The Heritage Library is located at 350 S Third Street. For more information, call (928) 783-5415.