Yuma, Arizona - On Tuesday, February 11th, enjoy a live performance by the Territorial Chapter of the AZ Old Time Fiddlers Association at 3:00 p.m. in Rooms A+B+C at the Main Library. Clapping, singing, and dancing encouraged!

There is no charge to attend.



The Arizona Old Time Fiddlers Association is a non-profit organization whose objective is to preserve, promote and perpetuate the art of old time fiddling, to encourage all people, young and old, to develop their musical talents and afford them opportunities to perform in public, to hold jam sessions and other musical events for the members own enjoyment and to educate the public on the values of old time fiddling, and to brighten and improve the lives of "shut-ins" and other needy people by furnishing musical entertainment and performing other charitable, civic, and community services. The association was formed at Payson, Arizona in September of 1975 by Jay Belt, Richard Thomas and H. B. McCloud.



New members welcome! For more information, contact Frank Moore, President, at (928) 581-0740.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive.