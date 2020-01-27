Colonel Ross Poppenberger to present “Yuma Proving Ground: an Overview”

Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona - On Thursday, February 6th, Colonel Ross Poppenberger, Commander of the Yuma Proving Ground, will present “Yuma Proving Ground: an Overview” at 10:30 a.m. at the Foothills Library. Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) is a United States Army proving ground and one of the largest military installations in the world. It is a subordinate command of the Army Test and Evaluation Command.

Learn more about the role YPG plays in artillery testing. There is no charge to attend; however, seating is limited.



Colonel Ross Poppenberger is an Army Acquisition Corps Officer and a basic branch Engineer, and serves as the Commanding Officer of U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground. COL Poppenberger holds a Master of Arts in National Security and Strategic Studies from the Naval War College, a Masters of Business Administration degree with emphasis in Acquisition and Procurement from Webster University, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business from Arizona State University. He is a graduate of the DAU Program Managers Course (PMT 401), the Joint Professional Military Education-II course, Command and General Staff College. He is a certified Acquisition Professional and is Level III certified in the Contracting and Program Management career fields. COL Poppenberger is a Senior Fellow with the Partnership for Public Service’s Excellence in Government Fellows Program.



The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E South Frontage Road. For more information, call (928) 342-1640.