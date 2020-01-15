Full STEAM Ahead Open House at the Main Library

Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona - The Yuma County Library District is pleased to announce the launch of “Full STEAM Ahead!” a program initiative to expose youth in Yuma County to science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics, and foster innovation, discovery, and invention.

Using grant funds provided by the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA), the Library District has purchased technology and equipment to provide hands-on learning activities for youth ages 3-17. Teens will have opportunities to learn about basic coding and robotics, while younger children can participate in experiments and construction activities.



On Wednesday, January 29th, the Main Library will host a “Full STEAM Ahead” Open House from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Get acquainted with different types of technology, and learn more about STEM programming for youth and teens. Light refreshments will be served. There is no charge to attend.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.



This project was supported with funds granted by the Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records, a division of the Arizona Secretary of State, under the Library Services and Technology Act, which is administered by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.