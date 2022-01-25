Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - This evening, at about 5:54 p.m., Yuma Police officers responded to a report of an injury collision at 4th Avenue and 24th Street.

The initial investigation revealed a 35-year-old male, driving a 1989 GMC Jimmy, was westbound on 24th street approaching the intersection of 4th Avenue. A 66-year-old female, driving a 1995 Honda Odyssey, was eastbound on 24th Street and was attempting to make a left hand turn onto 4th Avenue to head north. The GMC Jimmy collided with the passenger’s side of the Honda Odyssey. The driver and sole occupant of the GMC Jimmy and the driver and single passenger of the Honda Odyssey were all transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center. The passenger of the Honda Odyssey, a 48 year old male, was later pounced deceased at YRMC. The drivers of both vehicles were in stable condition.

Speed appears to be a factor.

This case is still under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.