Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Students at Arizona Western College will have an opportunity to learn about Black History Month during upcoming events and activities happening at the Yuma Campus, 2020 S. Ave. 8E.

Tuesday, February 22

Prize Cab - 12 to 2 p.m.

Students will get picked up around campus by the Prize Cab (golf cart) and will have the opportunity to answer questions related to Black History Month in order to earn highly sought-after prizes. This event will be hosted by Residential Life and LaToya Howell, Director of Housing and Residential Life.



Wednesday, February 23

Soul Food Luncheon in the Eatery - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A meal of chicken, vegetables, mashed potatoes, cornbread, and macaroni and cheese will be offered to students at the AWC Eatery.

Thursday, February 24

6th Annual Black History Month Symposium - 12:15 to 1:15 p.m.

AWC Professor of History Monica Ketchum will be speaking about “Fighting for Health Equality in the 21st Century,” and Residence Hall Director Tony Mitchell will be leading a discussion on “Enslaved by Science: Advancing Medicine without Consent.” The discussions will be held in room BA 111 in the Business Administration building. This event is open to the public.

There will also be a display on Black History Month located in the AWC/NAU Academic Library during the month of February. Additionally, there will be free Library for Black History Month publications located at the AWC Residence Halls.

For more information, contact Campus Life at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (928) 344-7576.