Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - This morning at approximately 11:43 a.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of W. 30th Street in reference to an aggravated assault.

The initial investigation revealed a 24 year old male was assaulted in the 2000 block of W. 30th Street, with the suspect taking the victim’s vehicle as well. An attempt to locate was released to local law enforcement agencies with the vehicle description. The vehicle was located in Winterhaven, CA by California Highway Patrol and the vehicle proceeded back into Arizona. The vehicle struck a utility pole at 6th Avenue and 4th Street and went on to collide with a parked vehicle in the 400 block of 6th Street. The suspect fled on foot from that location and was taken into custody in the 800 block of 7th Avenue.

The suspect is identified as 25 year old Manuel David Zavala and was booked into the Yuma County Detention Facility on numerous felony offenses.

The victim reported minor injuries.

Four area schools were briefly locked down until the suspect was taken into custody.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.