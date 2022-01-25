Yuma News

Manila, Philippines - Chief Fire Controlman Michael Longoria, from Yuma, Arizona, assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Jackson (LCS 6), takes range readings on the flight deck of Jackson during a port visit to Manila, Philippines.

Attached to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, Jackson is on a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the region, and to work alongside allied and partner navies to provide maritime security and stability, key pillars of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf)