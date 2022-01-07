Yuma, Arizona - The Yuma Police Department has taken over 200 catalytic converter theft cases in 2021. Our Property Crimes detectives have worked diligently to find those responsible for these thefts.
Below is a list of suspects who were arrested in relation to catalytic converter theft cases in 2021.
- Javier Quintero URIBE, 39, case# 21-8000075Pedro Ralph ROSAS Jr., 27, case# 21-51202
- Juan Ramon DUENAS JR., 30, case# 21-55205
- Mario Alberto MORENO, 37, case# 21-67461
- Cruz Fernando BARRAGAN, 32, case# 21-65224
- Zarieya GILMORE, 21, case# 21-65224
- Thomas Dominguez SMITH, 43, case# 21-6522
- Samantha JORDAN, 29, case# 21-6522
- Rafael GONZALEZ, 27, case# 21-48216
- Jesus Francisco MURILLO, 31, case# 21-48216
- Abel Melano CASILLAS, 29, case# 20-57879
- Susana Gandara ORTEGA, 26, case# 20-57879
- Armando MONTANO Jr., 30, case# 21-41800
The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about these cases of theft to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. Remember, if your information leads to an arrest you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.