Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The Yuma Police Department has taken over 200 catalytic converter theft cases in 2021. Our Property Crimes detectives have worked diligently to find those responsible for these thefts.

Below is a list of suspects who were arrested in relation to catalytic converter theft cases in 2021.

Javier Quintero URIBE, 39, case# 21-8000075Pedro Ralph ROSAS Jr., 27, case# 21-51202

Juan Ramon DUENAS JR., 30, case# 21-55205

Mario Alberto MORENO, 37, case# 21-67461

Cruz Fernando BARRAGAN, 32, case# 21-65224

Zarieya GILMORE, 21, case# 21-65224

Thomas Dominguez SMITH, 43, case# 21-6522

Samantha JORDAN, 29, case# 21-6522

Rafael GONZALEZ, 27, case# 21-48216

Jesus Francisco MURILLO, 31, case# 21-48216

Abel Melano CASILLAS, 29, case# 20-57879

Susana Gandara ORTEGA, 26, case# 20-57879

Armando MONTANO Jr., 30, case# 21-41800

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about these cases of theft to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. Remember, if your information leads to an arrest you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.