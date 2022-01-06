Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Wednesday, at approximately 6:31 a.m., the Yuma Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Chevron, located at 1825 S. 4th Avenue.

The initial investigation revealed an unknown male subject entered the business and demanded money. The suspect mentioned a gun, but no gun was displayed or seen. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene on foot. The suspect is described as a White or Hispanic male, approximately 6’ tall wearing dark clothing, a red ball cap with an “A” on the front and a white t-shirt covering his face.

This case is still under investigation.

There were no reported injuries. There is no further information at this time.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. Remember, if your information leads to an arrest you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.