Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Thursday, January 06, 2022, at about 7:49 a.m., Yuma Police officers responded to a report of an injury collision at 16th Street and Gateway Drive.

The initial investigation revealed a 60-year-old female, driving a Toyota FRS, was making a left hand turn onto 16th Street from Gateway Drive when she was struck by a Chevy Cruze, driven by a 20 year old female. After the initial collision, the Toyota spun into the eastbound lane and was struck again by a Semi truck traveling eastbound. The driver of the Toyota FRS was pounced deceased on scene. The driver of the Chevy Cruze was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

Neither alcohol nor speed appeared to be a factor.

This case is still under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.