Yuma News

Yuma County, Arizona - Yuma County has scheduled a series of virtual community meetings in January 2022 to solicit feedback on the nearly final Arizona Western College and Board of Supervisor district maps.

The Yuma County Redistricting Advisory Commission (Commission) has been working with Yuma County’s mapping consultants since July 2021 to redraw community college and supervisorial district maps using the 2020 census data. Through a deliberative process, the Commission selected one community college district map and two Board of Supervisor maps to present to the community for feedback.

Community members can attend any of the five sessions. The meeting dates, times and Zoom links are:

· Monday, January 10, 2022 @ 9:30 a.m.

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81636623080?pwd=RXl0aDc5TEhKRERwY29kQU1YcmNGdz09

· Monday, January 10, 2022 @ 5:30 p.m.

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87577292792?pwd=cG4rdjJnZERITTRBb290WVh3aFhZdz09

· Tuesday, January 11, 2022 @ 5:30 p.m.

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87880431953?pwd=L0dWVW9IdlF3clNsR0dNUFk0WUdVQT09

· Wednesday, January 12, 2022 @ 2:30 p.m.

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83145371438?pwd=RDBQU3dBM3NwUmxNYktucWgySE9XQT09

· Thursday, January 13, 2022 @ 5:30 p.m.

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81316571802?pwd=ak9jYjdyN1Q5clRIY0ZrUXgxdkpGUT09

Information on Yuma County’s redistricting process and the maps under consideration can be found on Yuma County’s Redistricting webpage. Email any questions to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .