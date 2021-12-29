Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The City of Yuma’s drop-off program for recycling live Christmas trees is open.

Christmas trees may be dropped off free of charge in the lot northwest of the Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, adjacent to Desert Sun Tennis Courts. Motorists should use Desert Sun Drive for inbound traffic from Avenue A and Desert Hills Drive for outbound traffic.

Hours for the Christmas Tree Recycling Program are from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays December 28 through January 7, 2022, with the exception of December 31, when City facilities will be closed in observance of New Year’s Day.

Please remove all lights, ornaments, and tinsel before dropping off the tree.

Artificial trees are not accepted.

Material from the trees will be chipped and reused.

For further information on the City's Christmas tree recycling program, residents may call 928-373-4504.

City and County residents may drop off trees at Yuma County's North Gila Transfer Site, Avenue 7E and County 5th Street, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekdays. For questions regarding use of this site only, residents may call 928-341-2500.