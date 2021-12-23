Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Wednesday, at about 5:20 pm, a fire was reported in the area of the Ocean-to-Ocean Bridge. Yuma Fire Department personnel arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from underneath the south end of the bridge. Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire. Yuma Police Department officers closed down traffic on the bridge while work went on to ensure the fire was completely extinguished.

The fire originated in, and largely occurred in, a large pile of trash accumulated by transient individuals illegally camping under that section of the bridge. The cause of the fire has not been determined, although it was believed to be human caused. There were no injuries reported and damage was limited to some electrical wiring under the bridge.