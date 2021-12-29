Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The Yuma Fire Department has responded to over 17,492 emergency calls for service so far in 2021 (up over 1,000 from last year at this time). Many of these calls were for preventable injuries. For 2022, make a “Resolution for Safety” and think about what you can do to make the coming year a safer one for you and your family. Preventable injuries occur on the street, at home, and at work.

Here are a few safety resolutions to consider for 2022:

Be patient and allow extra time when driving, and plan your route to avoid congestion. This can help you avoid traffic crashes

Avoid leaving things cooking unattended on the stove. The #1 cause of fires in the home

Keep matches and lighters out of reach of children, and never leave an unattended candle burning Candle with Care

Learn CPR and Basic First Aid. Prepare a 72-hour emergency kit, have and practice emergency plans in your home or at work. This can better prepare you should a personal, family, or community emergency or disaster occur.

Oh, and let’s not forget, firearms are not toys or noisemakers for celebrating the New Year. Using firearms to “ring” in the New Year is not only a serious crime (Felony), it is also dangerous.

AND, fireworks that explode (firecrackers), leave the ground (bottle rockets, mortars, etc.), or send flaming material into the air (roman candles) are all still illegal. Fireworks are also not legal on sidewalks, streets, or in parks and can only be used on private property.

If you do decide to use fireworks, make them the legal kind, and be sure to soak down the remains before throwing them away. Post fireworks trash can fires are not uncommon and several have ignited house fires.

The last 2 years have been bad enough, please don’t start 2022 off with a fire, a criminal charge or an emergency room visit!

Have a Safe and Happy New Year!