Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Many of this week’s emergency responses were to motor vehicle crashes. In fact, there were 5 crashes that involved at least 3 vehicles! More vehicles are using our streets this time of year (with more arriving every day!), and motorists need to take that into consideration. We all need to be patient, use caution, and follow these simple suggestions to get thru our hectic winter season safely:

Consider your driving time; leave early so you do not have to rush to get to your destination.

Plan your route to avoid congestion.

Drive defensively, and be aware of what is going on around you.

Avoid distractions such as talking on cell phones, texting, adjusting radios and eating while in traffic.

Make use of your safety devices, wear your seat belts and be sure children are using proper safety restraints too.

Be alert to the lights and sirens of responding emergency vehicles, and properly yield to them by pulling over as far as practical to the right, coming to a complete stop, and waiting until they have passed by before safely resuming your travel.

And PLEASE, alcohol and driving do not mix, during the holidays, or anytime! Have a designated driver who will not be drinking at all.

Have a Safe and Merry Christmas!

For information about fire and injury prevention classes we offer, contact the Yuma Fire Department Public Information Office at 928-373-4855