Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The City invites the public to participate in the second of three public workshops to discuss plans for the development of East Mesa Community Park, to be held 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. January 13, 2022 at City Hall.

This is a drop-in event, with no formal presentation. Attendees may review and provide comment on the initial design concepts based on public input from the November community workshop and an online survey tool.

East Mesa Community Park is located at the northeast corner of Avenue 6E and 36th Street. The new park is identified as one of City Council’s highest priorities in the City’s Strategic Plan. The initial phase of the project intends to engage the community to identify the programming and amenities envisioned for this future park.

Over the next several months, the community will have the opportunity to provide input and help develop the master plan for East Mesa Community Park. This is the second of three workshops and is an opportunity for residents and community members to review the initial design concepts and provide feedback.

Based on the feedback received, the City’s consultant, J2 Engineering and Environmental Design LLC, will develop a single preferred alternative.

For those who cannot attend in person, an online survey tool will be available the week of Jan. 10, 2022, on the City’s website (yumaaz.gov/eastmesa).

For more information regarding this public workshop and East Mesa Community Park development, contact Parks and Recreation Director This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. at 928-373-5236.