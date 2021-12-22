Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The next installment of the City’s popular and well-attended dinner theater series will feature “Drinking Habits,” Feb. 10-13 and Feb. 17-19, 2022, inside the Yuma Art Center,254 S. Main St. Tickets are now on sale.

Tom Smith’s “Drinking Habits” is a laugh-out-loud farce where accusations, mistaken identities and romances run wild. Two nuns at the Sisters of Perpetual Sewing have been secretly making wine to keep the convent’s doors open, but Paul and Sally, reporters and former romantic partners, go undercover to investigate. Posing as a nun and a priest, the reporters’ presence and the arrival of a new nun spur paranoia through the convent that the Vatican has sent spies to shut them down. Wine and secrets are inevitably spilled.

For a fourth year in this series, Ann Wilkinson returns to direct. Wilkinson directed the hilarious 2020 production of “Epic Proportions” as well as the 2019 and 2018 sold-out dinner theater productions of “Almost, Maine,” and “The Games Afoot.” Wilkinson has worked in the entertainment industry since 1978, starting out as an actress and then co-owning an independent casting company in Los Angeles. To date, Wilkinson remains active in the film community, serves on the Arizona-Utah Board of the Screen Actors Guild, and currently works at Arizona Western College.

The local cast features both longtime community theater actors and talented up-and-coming performers.

For the first time, the production will span across two weeks to meet demand. Productions in previous years have sold out.

“Our Arts and Culture Division has, year in and year out, helped create amazing dinner theater events for the public,” said Parks and Recreation Director Jason Nau. “These live theater performances are a great way to celebrate the performing arts while enjoying a delicious meal.”

Tickets

Tickets are $40 per show. Each admission includes bread, small salad, choice of select entrée, dessert and water, coffee or iced tea, plus a live theater performance inside the Art Center galleries. A cash bar will be available.

Ticketholders will pre-select their entrée. All meals selected with the purchase of a ticket are final. Menu items may contain or come into contact with wheat, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts and milk. Please notify the Yuma Art Center of any food allergies or accessibility needs at the time of purchasing tickets. No gratuity is accepted at the Yuma Art Center.

Tickets are available online at YumaShowTickets.com, over the phone at 928-373-5202, or in person at the Yuma Art Center, Yuma Civic Center, or Parks and Rec Office at City Hall. For a direct link to purchase online, click here. No refunds or exchanges.