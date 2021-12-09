Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Starting Today, residents have a new and convenient way to pay their water bill in person. A new self-serve payment kiosk has been installed at City Hall. The kiosk increases payment options for residents while reducing customer wait time, especially for those who prefer to pay their utility bill in person using cash.

The self-serve payment kiosk is located outside the main entrance of City Hall and is available 24/7, 365 days per year. Using the kiosk is simple and easy. Walk-up customers with an active City services account can review their balance using an account number, make a full or partial payment, and receive a printed receipt immediately.

Payments can be made using credit/debit cards or cash (all denominations). The kiosk does not make change, any amount paid over the current balance will be credited to the customer’s account. Payments will immediately be applied to customer accounts. Customers will be charged a nominal convenience fee to use the kiosk.

Customers will find the kiosk handy to use evenings, early mornings, weekends, holidays and Fridays when City Hall closes due to the rotating Friday schedule. Users are reminded to have their account number available when using the kiosk. The location is monitored by video security at all times.

The kiosk is the latest improvement for bill paying customers, following enhancements to electronic bill payment services implemented in March that allowed pay-by-text and the ability to use additional methods of payment such as Apple Pay and Google Pay.

“We are excited to offer this new convenient payment option for our residents, especially those who prefer paying in person and with cash” said Jennifer Reichelt, Deputy City Administrator. “This self-serve kiosk makes paying City services bill safer, easier, and more accessible for our customers, especially after hours or when City Hall is closed.”

In addition to the kiosk, customers can still pay their City services bill by mail, drop box, online, by phone at 928-373-4999, and in person at the Customer Service window on the first floor of City Hall. Payments can also be made off-site at Walmart and Del Sol Market.