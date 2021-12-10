Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The deadline is fast approaching for submissions by artists to create unique works of art for the 2022 dinner theater production at the Yuma Art Center.

The artist selected by the Parks, Arts and Recreation Commission will design and create two separate stained glass windows, or that have the realistic appearance of stained glass, similar to ones that would hang in a church or convent. These will be used as set pieces in the coming dinner theater production, “Drinking Habits,” which is set in a convent inhabited by the Sisters of Perpetual Sewing. The two windows will flank a faux stained glass pattern and will need to complement that initial design.

The two pieces may either be duplicates or complementary to each other, with all three together having a cohesive appearance. Following their display in the theater production, both pieces will be available in the 2022 Tribute of the Muses auction.

“This is a great opportunity for a local artist to create something beautiful for hundreds of people to enjoy, and to further support the art community in next year’s Tribute to the Muses auction,” said Parks and Recreation Director Jason Nau. “Our community is extremely vibrant and loaded with many talented people.”

Deadline for submissions is December 15. If selected the piece would need to be ready for installation by February 1, 2022.

Full details, including submission guidelines, qualifications, and evaluation criteria, are available with the Yuma Art Center and published on the City’s website here: https://www.yumaaz.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/4398.

“Drinking Habits” will run Feb. 9-13 and Feb. 16-20 at the Yuma Art Center. Ticket sales will be announced at a later date.

For questions or more information, please contact Lillian Morrill, Arts and Culture Event Operations Leader, at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .