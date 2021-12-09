Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Wednesday, December 8, 2021at approximately 5:00 a.m., Yuma Police officers responded to an audible alarm at Ideal Jewelers located at 2241 S Avenue A #30.

The initial investigation revealed an unknown suspect(s) entered two separate businesses located at 2214 S. Avenue A, causing damage and taking undisclosed items. The businesses entered were Ideal Jewelers and Suspiros Bakery.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This case is still under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call Detective Cisneros at (928) 373-4744 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. Remember if your information leads to an arrest you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.