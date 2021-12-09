Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The Arizona Western College Technology Service Desk recently expanded its hours to offer 24/7 support for students, faculty, and staff ahead of finals week.

The official rollout to extend service desk hours started December 1, following a successful soft launch that began November 1.

These critical service enhancements provide continued on-site and in-person technology support across district campus locations, ensuring that the college community has access to the resources they require to be successful in real-time.



The change is part of a larger initiative to enhance AWC’s Information Technology Services and Support (ITSS) Department. ITSS joined CampusWorks in October to help the college meet the increased demand for information services and provide a technology-rich environment for students.



To access 24/7 support:

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Web: www.azwestern.edu/support/help-desk-request

Call: (928) 317-5892