San Luis, Arizona - A traffic stop initiated by Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents resulted in a pursuit across Yuma County involving multiple law enforcement agencies early Saturday morning.

Agents patrolling near the Andrade, California Port of Entry noticed a suspicious vehicle in the area at approximately 3:30 a.m. and attempted to pull it over. The driver of the GMC Envoy ignored the agents’ lights and sirens and fled. Agents pursued the vehicle as it headed eastbound on Interstate 8 and exited 16th Street into Yuma. Agents continued to follow the vehicle with the assistance of Yuma Police Department officers as it traveled west through Yuma and then headed south toward San Luis, Arizona.

Agents were able to successfully stop the vehicle in San Luis when they used their vehicles to box it in. The driver, identified as Giang Van Thi Slaughter, was apprehended. Record checks conducted on Van Thi Slaughter, a 50-year-old Lawfully Admitted Permanent Resident (LAPR) who resides in the Phoenix area, revealed she has drug-related felony convictions out of Maricopa County. A search of her vehicle revealed methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and more than $10,000 in cash.

The San Luis Police Department took custody of the driver, vehicle, drugs and cash. Van Thi Slaughter was subsequently booked into the Yuma County Adult Detention Center and was charged with narcotic drug possession and dangerous drug possession for sale.