Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The Yuma Police Department will be launching the 9PM Routine! No, we are not setting a bedtime. The 9PM Routine is a reminder to residents to remove valuables from their vehicles, lock the doors to their vehicles and residence, turn on exterior lights and activate all alarms and security systems. We ask members of the community to participate and set nightly reminders on their smartphones or other devices that will remind them to follow the 9PM Routine.

Criminals look for easy targets! You can make it difficult for them by following the #9PM Routine! Continue following us on social media for safety tips and reminders.