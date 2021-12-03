Yuma News

Yuma County, Arizona - Beginning Monday, December 6th, the Yuma County Library District will launch a Food Drive to benefit food banks and assistance agencies in Yuma County. Drop off canned goods and other food items at any Yuma County library through Saturday, December 18th. All non-perishable goods are welcome.

Most needed items include canned fruits, vegetables, and meats, peanut butter, rice, and ready-to-eat soups. No glass jars, please.



For library locations and hours, visit https://www.yumalibrary.org