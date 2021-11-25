Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The Yuma Police Department encourages the public to revisit good safety practices during this Holiday Season.

When parking at home:

Take all valuables out of your vehicle.

Lock all windows and doors.

Don’t leave your car unattended while it is running.

When parking while out:

Park in a well-lighted area.

Lock windows and doors.

Hide all shopping bags and gifts in the trunk.

Protecting your home:

Don’t leave gifts and valuables where they can be seen from outside.

Be extra cautious about locking doors and windows.

If going out of town, make your home look lived in. Put lights on timers. Have a trusted friend pick up mail and newspapers.

When you’re out:

Even if you are rushed, stay alert and be aware of your surroundings and people around you.

Avoid carrying large amounts of cash.

Protect your credit card information, especially as you stand in line to pay. It’s an easy way to prevent identity theft and credit card fraud. Crowded stores can be an easy place for someone to steal your information, just by looking over your shoulder.

Don’t carry too many packages and carry your purse close to your body and put your wallet in the front of your pants pocket.

Do not leave your purse in the shopping cart unattended.

Shop with friends or relatives, there is safety in numbers.

Tips for Safer Online Shopping:

Shop with reputable retailers.

Vet new-to-you businesses. Do your homework on any business you’ve never purchased from in the past. Look for online reviews and search the Better Business Bureau website for complaints.

Beware of amazing deals. Remember, if an offer looks too good to be true, then it probably is. The FBI found that many sites at the center of its recent spate of complaints were advertised on social media platforms.

Don't browse on public Wi-Fi.

If you ever do use public Wi-Fi, protect yourself with a VPN (virtual private network). A VPN creates an encrypted tunnel between your computer and the server.

Pick strong passwords.

Check the website security before you buy.

Guard your personal information.

Pay with credit, not debit.

Track your stuff.

When you’re at home: