Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - To encourage more opportunities for residents and visitors to enjoy downtown Yuma, the City will implement two-hour time limits to some street parking in the coming weeks.

By ensuring a turnover of parking spaces on these streets, residents and visitors should more easily find convenient spaces from which to enjoy downtown and the unique local businesses located along those streets.

It will also encourage those who work downtown and all-day visitors to park in larger lots, such as those between Maiden Lane and Gila Street and those east of Madison Avenue. Parking at the downtown lots and along Main Street will continue without time limits.

Effective November 1, the City will employ a grace period for two weeks, informing motorists about the change. Then starting November 15, the two-hour limit will be enforced between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays on the following streets:

2nd Street between 2nd Avenue and Gila Street.

Court Street between 2nd Avenue and 1st Avenue.

3rd Street between Madison Avenue and Gila Street.

Motorists are asked to please begin watching for posted signage in these areas and keep track of time if choosing to park there.