Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Last night, at approximately 8:22 p.m., the Yuma Police Department received multiple calls in reference to a social media post referring to a possible school shooting to occur this week at Cibola High School.

At this time the Yuma Police Department is actively investigating this threat and is working closely with Yuma Union High School District to determine the source and validity of the threat.

The source of the social media threat has been identified as a 14 year old male who attends Cibola High School. Throughout the investigation, we learned the juvenile did not intend to harm anyone. His sole intention was to get the school to close. Threats charges will be forwarded to the Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center in reference to this case.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.