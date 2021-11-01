Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The City of Yuma invites participation in a public open house to discuss features and improvements to Kennedy Skate Park.

This open house takes place 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10 in room 190 of City Hall, 1 City Plaza (3rd Street between 1st and Madison avenues).

“We are excited for the opportunity to support our City Council’s strategic direction in redeveloping Kennedy Skate Park,” said Parks and Recreation Director Jason Nau. “The best design will come from great community input, so we invite all skateboard, BMX, scooter, and other action sport riders to come participate in this awesome opportunity.”

This is a drop-in event, with no formal presentation. Attendees can stop by to share their ideas and for features in the park.

Kennedy Skate Park is a 35,000 square-foot facility, located along Kennedy Lane north of 24th Street. This project aims to redevelop the existing skate park into a more dynamic location. The new park broadens the facility to service riders of skateboards, BMX bikes and scooters in one location.

The first phase of this project will engage the action sports enthusiasts and the community at large to identify key features and program capabilities of the new skate park.

The revitalization of Kennedy Skate Park is identified as one of City Council’s highest priorities in the City’s Strategic Plan.

The existing modular skate park equipment has reached the end of its useful life and needs to be upgraded or replaced. Park improvements are budgeted in the City’s Capital Improvement Program.

For more information regarding Kennedy Skate Park, contact Parks and Recreation Director This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. at 928-373-5236.