Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Thursday, October 28, 2021, at approximately 4:13 p.m., the Yuma Police Department received information about a possible threat of violence to occur at Centennial Middle School tomorrow, October 29th. The threat was seen via Social Media and was reported to YPD by Crane School District and several parents.

Our officers, with the help of Crane School District, are actively investigating this threat.

The Yuma Police Department takes all school threats very seriously and will investigate each and every one of them. We appreciate the members of our community who alerted us to this incident and gave us the opportunity to verify the threat.

UPDATE 1: During the investigation it was found there is no validity to the threat posted on social media.

UPDATE 2: As this case is multifaceted, the School Resource Officers, Investigations, and Patrol Units are finalizing the investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.