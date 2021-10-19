Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Monday, at approximately 12:47 p.m., The Yuma Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 900 block of S. 4th Avenue.

The initial investigation revealed an unknown male subject entered the store, stated he had a gun, and demanded money. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene on foot, eastbound on Orange Avenue. The suspect is still outstanding.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 5’7” with a medium build wearing a black hoodie or jacket, black pants, and a blue mask covering his face.

This case is still under investigation.

There were no reported injuries. There is no further information at this time.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.