Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - This Morning, just after 7:00 am a mobile home fire, with a possible victim inside, was reported in the 5700 block of East 32nd Street. Yuma Fire Department personnel arrived to find smoke and flames coming from a mobile home at 5710 E. 32nd Street, Cactus Tree RV Park. Firefighters searched the mobile home and located the single adult male occupant inside of the home, who unfortunately did not survive.

One other adult that attempted to rescue the occupant was evaluated by fire department personnel, but not transported to the hospital. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the mobile home where the fire started. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Because this fire involves a death, the investigation will be conducted by both the Fire and Police Departments. The name of the victim is not being released at this time.