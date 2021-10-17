Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Saturday, at approximately 1:05AM, the Yuma Police Department responded to a construction fire in the 8100 block of E 32nd Street.

The Yuma Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire. One structure was a complete loss, another suffered damage as well.

The initial investigation revealed the fire appeared to be intentionally started. The suspect is still outstanding. This case is currently an active investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. Remember, if your information leads to an arrest you may receive up to $1,000 cash reward.