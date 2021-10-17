Yuma News

On Saturday, at approximately 11:53 a.m., Yuma Police officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at LoanMax located at 351 West 20th Street.

The initial investigation revealed an unknown male subject entered the store and approached the counter. The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money and car keys. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money, the employee's car keys, and fled the scene in the employees’ vehicle, a silver Nissan Altima. The vehicle was located by officers, unoccupied, in close proximity to the scene. The suspect is still outstanding.

The male suspect is described as being 5’6” to 5’7” tall with an average build. He was wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, with a mask covering his face and sunglasses.

This case is still under investigation.

There were no reported injuries. There is no further information at this time.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.