Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The 4FrontED governing board hosts the 5th Mayors’ Binational Bike Ride Saturday, Oct. 23. Registration begins at 7 a.m. at the east end of the Yuma Civic Center parking lot, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive.

The 25-mile ride starts at 8 a.m. in Yuma and finishes in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora. The family-friendly ride moves at a leisurely pace, with stops scheduled every 5 to 10 miles.

This year the ride will start at the Yuma Civic Center and stop at Cocopah Korner, Somerton City Hall, Friendship Park in Gadsden, and St. Jude Thaddeus Church in San Luis. The ride concludes with a finisher’s celebration near San Luis Rio Colorado’s City Hall.

Participants should plan to coordinate a ride home after the race, unless they wish to ride their bicycles back to Yuma.

Mayor Nicholls and leaders from 4FrontED founded the bike ride to unite communities and feature neighboring communities in the region. The mayors and elected officials from Yuma County and the cities of Yuma, Somerton, San Luis, Wellton, and San Luis Rio Colorado, and the Quechan and Cocopah tribes host this event.

Riders should follow restrictions if crossing the U.S.-Mexico border and bring proper documentation for their return to the United States.

For more information regarding the Mayors’ Binational Bike Ride or to become a sponsor, contact Arlyn Galaviz, Mayor’s Program Administrator, at 928-373-5020 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

About 4FrontEd

4FrontEd is a local leader-led effort focusing on economic development, infrastructure, tourism and education in the binational megaregion encompassing the United States’ southwest corner and Mexico’s northwest communities near the border.

General Event Information

Event is free.

Registration begins at 7 a.m. at the east end of the Yuma Civic Center parking lot. Riders must complete a waiver to participate.

Bicyclists of all ages and levels are welcome. No prior experience is necessary.

Participants under 18 must have a parent/guardian accompany them on the ride.

All participants are to bring their own bicycle and helmet, and proper documentation to cross the international border.

Sunscreen and comfortable athletic attire is recommended.

The first 300 people to register the day of the event will receive a free, official event T-shirt.

Route Information

The ride will be guided by area public safety agencies.

Participants should coordinate a ride home after the race, unless they wish to ride their bicycles back to Yuma. Limited public transportation will be available at the conclusion of the event. Yuma County Area Transit will help transport riders back to the Yuma Civic Center (space is limited).

U.S.–Mexico Border Crossing Information