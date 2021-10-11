Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Sunday, just before 3:00 pm, a house fire was reported in the 1700 block of west 25th Street. Yuma Fire Department personnel arrived to find a fully involved SUV parked next to a house at 1766 W. 25th St. with fire spreading to the home. Firefighters were able to quickly knock down and extinguish the fire.

The vehicle was severely damaged and the damage to the home was contained to the exterior of the attached garage. The interior of the home was not damaged and the occupants were able to reoccupy once the fire was confirmed to be out. The fire started on the outside of the home but the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.