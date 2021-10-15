Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Yesterday, at approximately 9:34 a.m., Yuma Police Officers responded to a report of an injury collision in the 1600 block of South 4th Avenue.

The initial investigation revealed an adult, 41 year old male, was walking southbound in the crosswalk of the 1600 block of South 4th Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on 16th Street from 4th Avenue.

The 41 year old male was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, and flown to a Phoenix area hospital with critical injuries.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene and was later located several hours later.

The driver of the vehicle was located in Wellton, Arizona, and has been identified as 87 year old male, Hector Contreras. Hector Contreras was arrested and booked on a felony charge for Hit and Run accident resulting in injury.

This case remains under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.