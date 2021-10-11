Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Saturday, just before 2:00 pm, a fire was reported in the 2200 block of east 27th Lane. Arriving Yuma Fire Department personnel found heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of 2242 E. 27th Ln. Firefighters began to extinguish the fire in the patio area and found the fire had extended into the attic spaces of both 2242 and the attached home next door at 2246 E. 27th Ln.

The interior and exterior fires were located and extinguished.

The occupants of 2242 were home at the time the fire was discovered and were able to safely evacuate. The occupants of the other residence were not home at the time of the fire. There were no injuries.

The fire was believed to have started at rear of 2242 and spread from there. The cause of the fire has not been determined. The residence could not be reoccupied without repairs and the American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the occupants. Assistance on this fire was also provided by the MCAS Fire Department.