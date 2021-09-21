Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The Arizona Western College Foundation will hold its Celebration of Scholars event on Thursday, September 30, to honor scholarship recipients and donors.

The annual appreciation banquet is held to recognize the academic achievements of scholarship recipients and the generosity of donors who have made those opportunities possible. During the 2020-2021 academic year, the AWC Foundation granted over $276,000 in scholarship awards and program support. For 2021-2022, the Foundation has awarded over $165,000 in scholarships alone.



“This event is a celebration of our mission: to make education universally accessible by removing economic barriers,” said Laura Knaresboro, AWC Foundation Executive Director. “During the time of this pandemic, it is more important than ever to support and celebrate our students. Without the continued generosity of our donors, the scholarship awards and program support for these amazing students would not be possible.”



The celebration will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the grassy courtyard south of the LR Building at the AWC Yuma Campus, 2020 S. Ave. 8E. Donors, community partners, and scholarship reviewers as well as scholarship recipients and their families are invited to attend. Dinner will be prepared by students in the AWC Culinary Arts program. RSVPs for the event can be submitted online here by Monday, September 27.