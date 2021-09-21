Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Saturday at approximately 5:10 AM, an armed robbery with a knife occurred in the 1700 block of 4th Avenue. The suspect was described as wearing a red ski mask, black clothing and carrying a pink backpack. A knife was displayed, an unknown amount of money, along with other goods, was taken.

The suspect fled on foot. Officers located the suspect and after a short foot pursuit was taken into custody. This case is still under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. Remember if your information leads to an arrest you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.