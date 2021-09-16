Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The Yuma Police Department is beginning to see this scam from 2019 come to light again.

Basically a business will receive a phone call from a telephone number from Mexico. The subject one the phone will claim to be a member of a drug cartel and will proceed to say they are watching the business. The scammer will then request money from the business and may threaten to send armed men to the business if their request is not met.

Please be cautious of phone calls from unfamiliar numbers, especially those from out of country. If you happen to answer a call from an unfamiliar number, do not give out any personal information and contact your local law enforcement agency.