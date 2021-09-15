Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - After a two-week deployment to wildfires burning in northern California, the Imperial Valley Task Force was demobilized to return home. They completed the demobilization process Monday afternoon and started back home yesterday morning. As of last night at about 10:30 pm, the Yuma Fire Department personnel have completed the more than 600 mile road trip and arrived safely back to Yuma.

On Sunday, August 29, 2021, the Yuma Fire Department received a mutual aid request from California authorities regarding a Task Force deployment to the “Caldor Fire” burning in the Eldorado Forest of northern California. At 3:00 am the following morning an Engine and 4 YFD personnel left Yuma to meet in Westmoreland, CA with the other members of the Imperial Valley Task Force. They traveled to the South Lake Tahoe area and were involved in work to protect neighborhoods and on the fire line.

The returned YFD personnel will be resuming their regular duty assignments. Those who returned back today from our department were Fire Captain Jordan Bowers, Fire Engineer David Beltran, Firefighter Jeff Endres, and Firefighter Bryan Michaels. We are glad to have them back and congratulate them and the rest of the Imperial Valley Task Force on another job well done!