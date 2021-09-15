Yuma News

The Yuma Police Department Seeks Accreditation

The Yuma Police Department is seeking accreditation through the Arizona Association of Chiefs of Police (AACOP) and the associated Arizona Law Enforcement Accreditation Program (ALEAP).

Accreditation is systematic and thorough review of the Department’s policies, operations, and training methods to ensure they are contemporary, efficient and meet recognized standards of excellence. Accreditation is voluntary and provides the agency with the opportunity to demonstrate their compliance with these standards to outside assessors.

A team of assessors will be on-site in Yuma on September 15 and 16, 2021 to evaluate the Yuma Police Department’s compliance with ALEAP standards. As part of this process, community members and employees are invited to offer comments regarding YPD during a public call in session. The session will be conducted on Wednesday September 15, 2021 from 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm. Anyone wishing to speak directly to assessors can call (928) 373-5000 ext: 6050. Calls will not be recorded, should be limited to 5 minutes, and should focus on YPD’s ability to comply with ALEAP standards.

A copy of ALEAP standards are available for review at: https://www.azchiefsofpolice.org/aleap-accreditation-program

Any questions about accreditation can be directed to the Department’s Accreditation Manager, Captain Wayne Boyd at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .