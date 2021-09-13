Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Sunday, at approximately 2:39 a.m., the Yuma Police Department responded to the 100 block of S. 10th Avenue in reference to a 911 call.

Upon arrival, officers located a 22 year old unresponsive male with an apparent gunshot wound. First aid was administered but he was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

A 42 year old male, located at the scene, has been taken into custody. The 22 year old deceased male has been identified as Nicholas Berg.

This case is currently under investigation. The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.