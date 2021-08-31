Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The semi-annual Parks and Recreation activities guide, covering events through the fall and winter, is now available online. Program registration for city residents begins September 7, followed by registration for all starting September 13.

This season’s guide will remain available exclusively in digital format to allow for updates and changes as needed. Access it here or through the Parks and Recreation section of the City’s website, www.yumaaz.gov.

“By having our guide be completely digital, it allows us the freedom to continue creating and offering new programs throughout the year,” said Parks and Recreation Director Jason Nau. “If anything new is ever offered at a later date, we will notify everyone via Facebook and Instagram. So make sure to follow Yuma Parks and Rec to stay up to date.”

The City offers activities while keeping public health and safety in mind. The City continues to monitor developments of COVID-19 and follows all local, state and national mandates and guidelines.

Registration opens for city residents by phone or in person on Tuesday, September 7. General and online registration begins Monday, September 13.

The online guide will have clickable links that make registration easier by taking users directly to the appropriate online pages and registration forms.

For more information, contact Parks and Recreation at 928-373-5200.