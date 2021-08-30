Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Sunday, August 29, 2021 the Yuma Fire Department received a mutual aid request from California authorities regarding a Task Force deployment to the “Caldor Fire” burning in the Eldorado Forest of northern California near the Nevada border. At 3:00 am this morning (Monday) an Engine and 4 YFD personnel left Yuma to meet in Westmoreland, California with the other members of the Imperial Valley Task Force.

As soon as they assembled they began their trip to the Caldor Fire staging area.

At last report, the Caldor Fire has burned over 177,260 acres and is 14% contained. Here is a link for more information on this fire:

https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7801/

A Task Force consists of several firefighting apparatus with personnel and a team leader drawn from various departments. A task force will normally stay together throughout their deployment. Due to the equipment and training of our personnel, they are usually assigned to structure protection duties in neighborhoods. Although deployed personnel are prepared to be gone for up to 2 weeks, we hope that they will not be needed for that long.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available. YFD personnel returned just last week from a 2-week Strike Team deployment to the “Monument Fire”, also in northern California. This is the third deployment of YFD personnel to northern California wildfires since mid-July.