Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Yuma may experience heavy rainfall this week due to Hurricane Nora. City of Yuma Public Works will provide a sandbag filling station at the Yuma Civic Center parking lot (1440 W Desert Hills Dr) Sunday afternoon through at least Weds., September 1.

The sandbag station is self-serve and will be stocked with sand and empty bags for self-filling. While shovels may be available on site, it is recommend to bring one when visiting the station.

The City wants the community to stay safe, so please use caution when out in inclement weather.

Please direct all rain-related calls to Public Works at 928-373-4504.