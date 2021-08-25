Yuma News

San Luis, Arizona - Construction is now underway on a Science Lab at the Arizona Western College San Luis Learning Center thanks to funding from the Title III STEM Instinct2 Federal Grant Program. The new lab will provide students with the opportunity to earn a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Computer Informatics completely from the AWC San Luis Learning Center. Currently, students must travel to the Yuma Campus to fulfill science lab requirements.

WHEN: Monday, August 30, 2021 - 9:30 am

WHERE: Arizona Western College's San Luis Learning Center, 1340 N. 8th Avenue, San Luis, AZ 85349

“Instinct2 Grant Program staff members are pleased to support the construction of this much-needed science lab in the South Yuma County region. Being able to take a science lab class in San Luis has been a need for many AWC students, and we’re excited that this project is now beginning,” said Dawn Ponce, Instinct2 Grant Program Director.



The lab will also allow AWC to offer a Certified Nursing Assistant program in San Luis as the facility will include space for showers, storage, and laundry machines.



“I am thankful for the strong leadership at the college, especially Jana Moore and Reetika Dhawan, for making the science lab and nursing assistant program a reality for students in South Yuma County. The science lab will further enhance our progress towards our BHAG of doubling the baccalaureate attainment rates in the district,” said Susana Zambrano, Associate Dean for South Yuma County Services.



More information about the Informatics Program can be found here and more information about the CNA Program can be found here.