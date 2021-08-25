Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at approximately 4:24 a.m., the Yuma Police Department responded to the 100 block of S. Magnolia Avenue, in reference to a suicidal subject.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male and the deceased bodies of a male juvenile and an adult female. The adult male was detained and the Investigations Unit responded.

The adult male, 28 year old Trevon Wilhite, was arrested and booked for two counts of 1st Degree Murder.

The adult female victim has been identified as 25 year old Tamacia Wilder. The male juvenile victim has been identified as two year old Roy Wilder. Trevon Wilhite and Tamacia Wilder were known to each other; the extent of their relationship is still being investigated. The preliminary cause of death appears to be severe blunt force trauma.

This case is currently under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.